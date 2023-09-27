Aye Finance appoints 3 independent directors

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Gurugram-headquartered fintech firm Aye Finance, which provides credit to the micro enterprises sector, on Wednesday said it has appointed three independent directors to its board.

The newly appointed directors are Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Sanjaya Gupta and Kanika Bhal.

Rajulu has also served as the Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

Aye said Gupta has served as the MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, while Bhal is the Modi Chair Professor at the Department of Management Studies at IIT Delhi.

Since its inception in 2014, Aye Finance has disbursed over Rs 8,000 crore.

The fintech had reported a nearly four times rise in net profit to Rs 38.67 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.78 crore during April-June 2022-23. Its profit in 2022-23 stood at Rs 60 crore. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL