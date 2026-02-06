Aye Finance mobilises Rs 454 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Aye Finance on Friday collected Rs 454.5 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book saw participation from a mix of domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign portfolio investors.

The top anchor investors included Nippon India Mutual Fund, Bay Pond Partners, Goldman Sachs Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) and HDFC Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company allotted 3.52 crore equity shares to 19 funds at Rs 129 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

The fundraising comes a day ahead of the opening of its around Rs 1,010-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Aye Finance has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share, valuing the company at Rs 3,184 crore at the upper end of the band. The issue will open for subscription on February 9 and conclude on February 11.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on February 16.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. The company provides small-ticket business loans for working capital and expansion, secured through hypothecation of business assets or property, across manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors.

As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three union territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore.

Retail investors can apply for the issue in a lot size of 116 shares and multiples thereof, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,964 at the upper end of the price band.

Under the allocation structure, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will receive 75 per cent of the issue, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors will be allotted 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth as book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.