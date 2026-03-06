Aye Finance Q3 profit surges by 87 pc to Rs 43 cr

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Aye Finance, which got listed at stock exchanges last month, on Friday reported an 87 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 43 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The NBFC firm specialising in micro-enterprise lending had earned Rs 23 crore profit in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

This is the first-ever release of quarterly numbers after the listing of the company. Aye Finance got listed on the bourses on February 16, 2026, at Rs 129 per share.

The shares of the company closed at Rs 115.95, up 0.52 per cent on the BSE on Friday.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 455 crore compared to Rs 370 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, Aye Finance said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, interest income of the NBFC firm improved to Rs 393 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the third quarter of FY25, it said.

Increase in the bottomline was assisted by four quarters of continuous reduction in credit cost, which came down to 4.67 per cent as against 6.2 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses increased to Rs 401 crore as against Rs 340 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

As regards loan disbursement, it increased to Rs 1,310 crore from Rs 973 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year, an increase of 35 per cent.

Its asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,356 crore as on December 31, 2025, up 23 per cent from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the gross NPA against total loans increased to 4.94 per cent, while net NPA also inched up to 1.98 per cent of the total loans.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 61 per cent at the end of December 31, 2025. PTI DP DRR