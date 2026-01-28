Ayush medicines, wellness products to be available on Zepto via dedicated storefront

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Consumers across India will soon be able to order Ayush medicines and wellness products through quick-commerce platform Zepto, following a new partnership aimed at boosting digital access to traditional healthcare.

The Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a structured digital pathway for Ayush MSMEs to reach wider markets.

Zepto will host a dedicated "Ayush Storefront", allowing consumers to discover and purchase products.

"Under the MoU, AYUSHEXCIL will recommend eligible AYUSH manufacturers and review educational content for regulatory compliance, while Zepto will support product discovery through a dedicated AYUSH storefront on its platform. The collaboration also includes joint consumer awareness initiatives and encourages adoption of recognised quality standards, including the AYUSH Quality Mark," Zepto said in a statement. PTI ANK TRB