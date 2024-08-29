Azerbaijan eyes 2.5 lakh Indian visitors this year

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Good connectivity and ease of getting visa have boosted traveller footfall from India to Azerbaijan and the country is looking at 2,50,000 Indian tourists this year, Azerbaijan Tourism Board CEO Florian Sengstschmid said on Thursday.

The country has seen 1,502,695 visitors from India January to July this year, 31 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

Azerbaijan had welcomes 50,000-55,000 Indian travellers in the first seven months in 2023, Azerbaijan Tourism Board CEO Florian Sengstschmid told PTI over phone on the sidelines of Business+Leisure Travel and MICE (BLTM).

Last year, 1,15,000 travellers from India visited Azerbaijan, which was part of the former Soviet Republic and spans Asia and Europe.

"The main reason for this increase in Indian travellers to Azerbaijan is due to the good connectivity between Baku and India. Currently we have 11 flights flying from New Delhi to Baku and weekly 3 flights from Mumbai.

"We are making efforts to increase the number of flights that connect Baku to other cities in India, to further boost tourism. This year from January-December, we are expecting to host 2,50,000 Indian travellers," Sengstschmid said.

Going forward, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board is making efforts to further develop connectivity, especially in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru with Baku, he added.

Sengstschmid said when it comes to target audiences, it is roughly split into two parts, one is corporate and the rest is foreign independent traveller (FIT).

"When we look into the target audiences in India we split it, I will say roughly it's about 60 per cent corporate, and the rest 40 per cent FIT," he added.

Therefore, he said, Azerbaijan is mainly targeting the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), Destination Wedding, FIT and solo travellers from India.

"Azerbaijan is a very safe country for solo travellers, especially women," he stated.

Sengstschmid said to visit Azerbaijan one needs an e-visa that can be applied online costing USD 25 and available within three working days.

"However, one can get an urgent visa within three hours for about USD 65, for those making travel plans on a short notice," he said. PTI SM TRB