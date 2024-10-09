Azim Premji Foundation to support CMC Vellore with Rs 500 crore grant

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Christian Medical College Vellore on Wednesday said it plans to set up a new medical college and a teaching hospital at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, for which the Azim Premji Foundation will support it with a Rs 500 crore grant.

As part of the agreement, the Foundation will extend a Rs 500 crore grant to CMC Vellore to set up the medical college and upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital into a teaching hospital with 422 beds, it said.

The grant will also enable CMC Vellore to extend the "distinctive elements" of its MBBS education and focus on the discipline of Primary-cum-Secondary Health Care (PSHC) to address the widening disparities in the Indian healthcare sector, it said in a release.

“Our dream is that the new medical college and teaching hospital at our Chittoor Campus will offer a replicable model of relevant medical education, healthcare delivery, research, and outreach, sensitive to the financial, societal and resource constraints of our nation. We are immensely grateful to the Azim Premji Foundation for partnering with us on this journey as CMC Vellore steps into her 125th anniversary in 2025," CMC Vellore Director Dr. Vikram Mathews said.

Principal of CMC Vellore, Dr. Solomon Sathishkumar said education at the Chittoor campus began with allied health science courses and a college of nursing five years ago.

"We hope that the new Medical College will evolve into a national resource for the advancement of the discipline of Primary-cum-Secondary Health Care, with a mandate to train general physicians who can function in any eventual role, but with preferential emphasis to quality primary and secondary care," he said. PTI KSU RS RS