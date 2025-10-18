AZORTE launches fashion neostore in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Reliance Retail’s premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE on Saturday inaugurated its fashion neostore in the city.

AZORTE operates 43 stores across India. The new store, spread over 15,211 sq ft at Phoenix MarketCity, offers an extensive range of women’s wear, men’s wear, kids’ clothing, and accessories.

“Chennai's vibrant energy and evolving fashion landscape made it the perfect city for AZORTE's next chapter. This store is designed to give customers more than just products; it is an experience that seamlessly blends fashion, technology, and individuality,” AZORTE Head of Marketing Dhaval Doshi said in a press release.

Actress Krithi Shetty formally inaugurated the store at the event earlier today.