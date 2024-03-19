B Capital closes Opportunities Fund II at USD 750 mn

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, on Tuesday said it has closed Opportunities Fund II with aggregate capital commitments of USD 750 million, nearly doubling the size of its predecessor B Capital Opportunities Fund I.

Advertisment

The fund received strong participation from existing and new investors and represents a diverse global base of well-known private and public pensions, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and sovereign wealth funds, B Capital said in a statement.

Opportunities Fund II will make primary and secondary investments in later-stage companies across B Capital’s core sectors of technology, healthcare, and climate tech, with a focus on North America and Asia, it added.

The majority of the fund will seek to identify follow-on investment opportunities in existing, high-performing B Capital portfolio companies, it said. PTI DP DP BAL BAL