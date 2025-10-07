B-school set up by Indian founder launches Masters course spread across Dubai, China, Europe

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Tetr College of Business, an international Business school, is launching Masters in Management and Technology (MiM-Tech), a one-year programme spread across Dubai, China and Europe designed to equip participants with the skills and experiences to create, scale and transform businesses, according to officials.

The course will cater to early-career professionals, aspiring founders, family business successors, international students seeking global exposure and professionals from technical and creative fields looking to transition into business leadership.

Conceived as an 'Ivy League meets Y Combinator' degree, MiM-Tech is designed for professionals aged 20 to 28, including founders, creators, family business heirs, early-career professionals, industry switchers and those seeking global exposure.

"MiM-Tech combines academic rigor with hands-on venture building across Dubai, China and Europe. In Dubai, participants focus on developing consumer-facing ventures through branding, packaging and go-to-market campaigns. Alongside, they gain exposure to luxury retail groups, sovereign wealth funds and startups, deepening their understanding of the region's business ecosystem," said Pratham Mittal, education entrepreneur and founder of Tetr College of Business and Masters' Union.

"In China, the emphasis shifts to scaling products, optimising supply chains and building large-scale businesses using AI, automation and emerging technologies. In Europe, the students build and launch ventures that revolve around unforgettable experiences -- from curated food and cultural events to luxury travel and lifestyle experiences in Madrid," he added.

The final semester includes a two-month full-time paid internship with top brands and startups across finance, marketing, consulting and operations, gaining first-hand experience with the best in the business.

The B-school founded Pratham Mittal welcomed its second cohort of students last month.

The first set of 110 students built 44 ventures across Dubai and India, generating over USD 300,000 in revenue. Startups such as ServeClub (pickleball gear) and CosMoss (sea moss-based supplements) raised angel funding from big investors.

Tetr's flagship four-year Bachelor's in Management and Technology programme takes learners to India, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Ghana, the US, Argentina and Europe, combining academics with real-world entrepreneurship.

While the students receive degrees from the UK's Middlesex University, the base camp for the programme is in Dubai.