B2B e-commerce platform Redington Online launched

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Redington Ltd launched its business-to-business e-commerce platform, Redington Online, which streamlines procurement, reduces operational costs, and enhances overall efficiency for partners and stakeholders.

Redington Online is a user-friendly platform powered by advanced open-source technology. It streamlines workflows, offers tools for cost savings, and supports partners in achieving operational excellence and business growth, a company statement said on Tuesday.

"Redington Online demonstrates our dedication to offering partners innovative and user-friendly solutions. The platform streamlines procurement, reduces operational costs, and enhances overall efficiency. With features like smart product bundling, real-time tracking, and a smooth migration process, Redington Online helps our partners focus on growing their businesses and delivering value," said Redington Ltd CEO Ramesh Natrajan. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH