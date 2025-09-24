Baanhem Ventures strengthens advisory board in Startup Singam Season 2

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Baanhem Ventures, the makers behind the 'Startup Singam', has roped in diversified industry icons for the second season of the reality television show which is aimed at boosting budding entrepreneurs not only in investments but also for governance and mentorship.

Some of the shareholders on the panel include Kumar Vembu, who would be the chief mentor for the startups, TVS Capital Funds Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Srinivasan, Freshworks Founder-Executive Chairman Girish Mathrubootham.

The Partner-Director of TSM Group of Companies, K Mahalingam, IppoPay CEO and Co-Founder Mohan Karuppiah, ithought Financial Consulting LLP, Founder Shyam Sekhar among others would also be on the Board of Startup Singam Season 2.

The coming together of the industry leaders would provide an impetus to Startup Singam's mission to 'Simplify Fundraise and Amplify success stories' for early and growth-stage startups across Tamil Nadu, Baanhem Ventures said in a company statement here on Wednesday.

With this new advisory board, Baanhem Ventures is shaping Startup Singam not just a reality show. As a movement, a celebration of entrepreneurship and a launchpad where entrepreneurship, innovation and the aspirations of TN reaching USD trillion economy converge.

Commenting on the occasion, Baanhem Ventures Founders Hemachandran and Balachandar said, "This is a transformative moment for Baanhem Ventures and Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem." "The guidance and support of such visionary leaders will accelerate our mission of enabling startups with not only investment but also governance, mentorship and networks through the Startup Singham platform," they were jointly quoted as saying in the statement.

During the maiden season of the Startup Singham, 35 startups secured over Rs 40 crore in funding with 15 of them already receiving Rs 13 crore. These startups have gained visibility that translated into accelerated sales, customer adoption and partnerships.

In Season 2, the Startup Singham raises the bar with Rs 100 crore in fresh investor commitments. Nearly 75 startups have been selected out of over 2,000 applications received nationwide.

The expanded 26 episode run programme would amplify founder journeys, showcase investment ready pitches by entrepreneurs, inspire new generations to see startups as Tamil Nadu's future growth engine, the statement added. PTI VIJ KH