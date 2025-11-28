Baby care brand Huggies rolls out new campaign

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Leading baby care brand Huggies on Friday said it has unveiled a new campaign to reinforce the brand's core proposition as India's fastest absorbing diaper.

The campaign features Geelu Monster- a character that brings to life a very real problem every parent faces: prolonged wetness on their baby's skin, the statement said.

Shweta Vig, Marketing Director, Kimberly-Clark India, which owns the brand, said: "The Geelu Monster is more than just a fun creative idea - it's a powerful way to connect emotionally with parents and highlight a very real issue babies face." To make the brand's message more relatable and memorable, the campaign articulates the functional benefit in a simple and powerful way - "Absorbs in 9 seconds." The campaign rolls out across television, digital, and social media platforms, supported by engaging influencers and on-ground activations, it said. PTI MSS MR