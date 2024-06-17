Baggage acceptance, Digi Yatra services briefly disrupted due to power outage: DIAL

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Baggage acceptance and Digi Yatra services at the Delhi International Airport were impacted "briefly" on Monday owing to a voltage imbalance from the power grid supplier, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has said.

DIAL also said it proactively switched all terminals to diesel generator (DG) load to maintain essential services.

"Around 2 PM today (Monday), Delhi Airport's Main Receiving Sub-station (MRSS) detected a significant voltage spike at the grid, reportedly due to the tripping of a 765KV line. This voltage imbalance from the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) grid briefly impacted all IGI terminals, affecting baggage acceptance and e-gates," a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement.

To maintain essential services, DIAL proactively switched all terminals to DG load, it said and added that the Airport's power back-up system was operationalised within a few minutes, and all back-up procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touch points.

"By 3:00 PM, the grid voltage had stabilized and was accepted at the MRSS breaker and all services were smoothly transitioned back from DG load to DTL grid load, and the DG supply was disconnected," the spokesperson added. PTI IAS SGC DRR