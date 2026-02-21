BahiaFarma, Biocon, Bionovis inks MoU in pharma sector

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) BahiaFarma, Biocon Biologics Ltd, and Bionovis on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of a medicine.

The MoU was inked in the presence of visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the Ficci's India-Brazil Business Forum.

The pact was signed for the development of Pertuzumab, indicated for HER-2 metastatic breast cancer.

Another MoU was signed between NMDC Ltd, Vale SA, and Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd to increase cooperation in creating a facility under a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) regime at the Port of Gangavaram, intended for blending and selling iron ore fines.

NMDC will supply low-grade ore, Vale will supply high-grade ore, and AGPL will be responsible for port infrastructure, blending area, unloading and loading operations, yard management, obtaining licenses, and carrying out blending in accordance with the technical requirements of the parties.

The MoU is valid for 12 months and renewable for an additional 12 months. The project isvalued at about USD 500 million.

An MoU between Farmanguinhos/Fiocruz and Biocon Pharma Ltd was inked to set up R&D in strategic pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines for SUS, with emphasis on rare diseases, oncology, and immunosuppressants.

The cooperation also includes co-development of active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products; sharing of technical, scientific, and regulatory knowledge; capacity building of human resources; exchange of specialists; technical and economic feasibility studies; and assessment of opportunities for production, regulatory registration, and supply of strategic medicines for public health systems, especially SUS.

ApexBrasil and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also signed a pact to enhance cooperation in trade, and foreign direct investments between the two countries.