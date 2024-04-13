Bail not likely to improve Goyal's health, he is getting best possible treatment: court ruling

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Medical reports did not indicate that Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's health would improve if he was released and he was already getting the "best possible" treatment at a hospital of his choice, a court here has said while refusing him bail.

Special judge for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), M G Deshpande, on April 10 rejected the 74-year-old businessman's bail application, filed on the ground that he suffers from numerous life-threatening medical conditions.

The court had, in February 2024, denied interim bail to Goyal when he sought relief on the ground that he was suffering from cancer. It, however, permitted him to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice.

Later, Goyal moved another application for bail, citing the deterioration in his health since hospitalization. He suffered from fever with chills and also had psychiatric issues, he said.

The court in its detailed order, which became available on Saturday, noted that it had expressed concern regarding Goyal's cancer diagnosis and provided him the option of seeking treatment at the Tata Memorial cancer hospital.

"It was believed that Tata Cancer Hospital, equipped with seasoned teams of expert doctors in Oncology...would not only minimize treatment expenses but also ensure proper care by a team of cancer experts. Despite this opportunity, he insisted solely on Sir H N Reliance Hospital," the judge noted.

Furthermore, the medical facilities Goyal was receiving at Reliance Foundation Hospital would not be available in jail or at home, the court said, adding that hospitalization was also the "best remedy to overcome his psychiatric issue." As to other grounds in his plea, such as his advanced age and his wife Anita Goyal being diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer, the special court said his release "will be of no help to her", particularly when both are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

".....a careful reading of the application itself indicates that all available medical treatments, as per the applicant's own choice, have been provided to him, and the doctors, who are the best judges of his health, have been taking every care and step to ensure his well-being," the court stated.

The judge further noted that none of the doctors who issued medical reports stated that "his judicial custody is a barrier" to providing him treatment at hospital, or the grant of bail "will reform his health".

The reports indicated the need for long hospitalization which has already been allowed, and if the businessman was released, "there is every chance of his health deteriorating, getting affected by infections," the court said.

"He is already receiving the best treatment possible for his health issues, sickness, and alleged infirmities. Hence, I am of the opinion that the applicant has not made a case under the PML Act for bail," it added.

Goyal was arrested in September 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which claimed he had siphoned off loans of Rs 538.62 crore given to (now grounded) Jet Airways by Canara Bank and laundered the proceedings. PTI AVI KRK