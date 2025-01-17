Bain Capital makes investment in Dhoot Transmission Group

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Global investment firm Bain Capital has made a strategic investment in Dhoot Transmission Group (Dhoot), a company statement said on Friday.

Bain Capital's investment was made through its private equity team, Dhoot said in the statement without disclosing the quantum of investment.

"Bain Capital has made a strategic growth investment in Dhoot Transmission Group acquiring a significant minority stake," it said.

Dhoot Transmission Group is into the design and manufacturing of wiring harnesses and components (including several EV components) tailored for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. PTI ABI DR