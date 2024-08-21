Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, HSBC India announce bancassurance partnership

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and HSBC India have announced a strategic partnership to offer insurance products and services to the bank's customer base in India.

With this partnership, customers will benefit from personalised insurance solutions tailored to their specific needs, ensuring optimal coverage, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will provide enhanced services by leveraging combined expertise, extensive resources, and innovative technologies of both organisations, helping enrich the client's financial security, it said.

*** Lendingkart, Tata Capital partner to co-lend unsecured business loans to MSMEs * Lendingkart, a retail lending marketplace, on Wednesday announced a co-lending partnership with Tata Capital to provide business loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Lendingkart Finance through their SaaS platform will oversee the complete customer journey, including application initiation, efficient underwriting, disbursal processes and seamless collections management, a joint statement said.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance nationwide credit access for MSMEs through '2gthr' platform, it said.

*** Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise appoints Chandan Churiwal as CEO * Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Chandan Churiwal as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ACRE, the asset reconstruction company said in a statement.

In his new role, Churiwal will be responsible for overseeing ­ACRE's operations and spearheading its strategic initiatives, guiding the company through its next phase of growth.

*** EKI Energy Services shuts sales, marketing office in Navi Mumbai * EKI Energy Services on Wednesday said it has closed its sales and marketing office in Navi Mumbai.

A decision in this regard was approved by the board of directors of the company at its meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing.

EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe. PTI DP ABI DP SHW