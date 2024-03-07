Bajaj Allianz General launches Gen AI-powered Bot to demystify insurance for customers

New Delhi: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Thursday announced the launch of Gen AI-powered bot Insurance Samjho to demystify insurance for customers irrespective of product and company.

Advertisment

This next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology bot is designed to simplify insurance complexities, empower customers with knowledge about their policies with easy-to-understand information, and at the same time, bridge the information gap in the insurance industry and increase insurance awareness in India, the insurer said in a statement.

'Insurance Samjho' addresses this challenge by offering a user-friendly interface with intuitive AI capabilities to break down complex insurance terms into simple, conversational language, it added.

Customers need to simply upload their policy documents (brochures, policy copies, or policy wordings) to the platform at https://www.bajajallianz.com/insurancesamjho/.

Advertisment

The Gen AI-powered bot then acts as a virtual assistant, allowing customers to ask questions about their coverage, exclusions and procedures or even ask for clarity on some specific medical conditions, it said.

In essence, it is similar to interacting with Chat GPT, seeking information on various aspects of their policies based on the document that has been uploaded, it said.

The bot provides clear, concise answers in a conversational style, ensuring complete transparency and easy comprehension, it added.

"With this platform, which is a bot powered by Gen AI, it is our endeavour to empower our citizens with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions by knowing more about insurance products across the industry and feel confident about their insurance coverage," Bajaj Allianz General MD and CEO Tapan Singhel said.

It is a learning bot and will keep evolving in terms of knowledge and complexity as time progresses, the company said.