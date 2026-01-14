Bajaj Auto eyes no. 1 position in e-scooter segment in India and abroad

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Bajaj Auto's electric scooter Chetak has already become a household in the country and the company is aiming for the number one position in the e-scooter segment not only in the domestic market but also overseas, Rishabh Bajaj, General Manager for EV and two and three-wheelers at Bajaj Auto said on Wednesday.

He also said the company has taken steps towards localisation and making Chetak self-sufficient within the country.

"It (Chetak electric) already is a household name... the plan we have charted out is to get to number one and a clear number one. It may not necessarily be even in India, it could even be in exports," Bajaj told PTI on the sidelines of the launch of the all-new Chetak C25 here.

Rishabh Bajaj is also the son of Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj.

He said the company's aim is to make Chetak not only a domestic name but also take it abroad and make it the highest selling EV scooter.

Priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom Delhi), the new Chetak C25 will be available across all Chetak stores pan India.

Powered by a 2.5 kWh battery, the Chetak C25 delivers a range of up to 113 km, a top speed of 55 km/hour, and 80 per cent charging in just 2.25 hours, aligning perfectly with everyday city usage, the company said.

With premium features like hill hold assist, guide me home, and disc brakes, the C25 enhances safety and ease of use, the company said, adding that Chetak C25 completes a portfolio designed to address diverse mobility requirements alongside the 35 and 30 Series.

Bajaj said there are a lot of (overseas) markets the company is already catering to in the last few months and added that "we have a few more in the pipeline".

Declining to name the new overseas markets, where the company was looking to export Chetak electric, he said, "As policies change or as just generally even we see an opportunity for growth over there (in those markets).

"With EV penetration growing (and) if it grows like it is in India, the company will hopefully see good volumes for Chetak elsewhere as well," he added.

According to an industry report, total EV sales in India in 2025 reached 2.3 million units, translating to an overall EV penetration of 8 per cent of new vehicle registrations.

Electric two-wheelers led EV adoption, with around 1.28 million units sold (57 per cent share), followed by electric three-wheelers (L3 + L5) at around 0.8 million units (35 per cent share) while electric four-wheelers recorded around 1.75 lakh units, with strong momentum observed in electric goods carriers, particularly in small and light commercial vehicle segments.

Electric two-wheelers achieved 6 per cent penetration in 2025 for the segment, with the top six OEMs accounting for 89 per cent of total EV sales, indicating strong market consolidation.

TVS Motor Company led the electric two-wheeler market with 3 lakh units sold (23 per cent share), closely followed by Bajaj Auto at 2.7 lakh units (21 per cent), while Ather Energy and Ola Electric each sold about 2 lakh units (16 per cent share each), as per the report.

"The Chetak C25 reflects a clear shift in how urban mobility is being used today -- shorter trips, tighter streets and a growing need for independent movement. While its form is compact and contemporary, the fundamentals remain unmistakably Chetak: solidity, sturdiness and reliability.

"The C25 allows us to extend the Chetak portfolio to a younger, more agile use case, while continuing to deliver the trust and confidence that the brand has stood for over generations," said Eric Vas, President -- Urbanite Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd. PTI IAS TRB