Bajaj Auto Feb total sales rise 2 pc to 3,52,071 units

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 2 per cent increase in total sales at 3,52,071 units in February 2025 as compared to the same month a year ago.

The company had sold a total of 3,46,662 units in February 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,99,418 units last month as against 2,94,684 units in the year-ago period, up 2 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,46,138 units as compared to 1,70,527 units in the corresponding month a year ago, down 14 per cent, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers were 23 higher at 1,53,280 units last month as against 1,24,157 units in February 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales were up 1 per cent at 52,653 units as against 51,978 units in the same month a year ago, the company said. PTI RKL HVA