Bajaj Auto gets over Rs 3.5 cr demand notice from Assam tax authorities

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of over Rs 3.5 crore from Assam authorities.

The company has received an order for excess input tax credit availed in GSTR-3B as compared to GSTR-2A for FY 21-22, and demanded the difference as tax amounting to Rs 3,51,87,014 along with applicable interest and penalty of Rs 35,18,701, the Pune-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company availed input tax credit after fulfilling all the conditions as per the provisions of the GST law, it added.

Accordingly, based on the merits of the case, the company will be filing an appeal against the Order, Bajaj Auto said.

The order does not have any major financial implications on the company, it added. Bajaj Auto shares on Tuesday ended 1.25 per cent up at Rs 8,903.90 apiece on BSE.