Bajaj Auto Jan sales rise 25 pc at 4,77,422 units

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent rise in total sales at 4,77,422 units in January as compared to 3,81,040 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 2,61,975 units last month as against 2,08,359 units in the year-ago period, up 26 per cent, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 2,14,727 units as against 1,71,299 units in January 2025, a growth of 25 per cent, it added.

Exports of two-wheelers were up 22 per cent at 1,91,568 units last month as compared to 1,57,114 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.

Total commercial vehicle sales in January 2026 stood at 71,127 units as compared to 52,627 units in the year-ago month, up 35 per cent, it added.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 47,248 units as against 37,060 units in January 2025, while exports were higher by 53 per cent at 23,879 units as against 15,567 units in January 2025, the company said. PTI RKL DR DR