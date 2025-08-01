Bajaj Auto July sales up 3% to 3,66,000 units, driven by exports

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 366,000 units in July.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,54,169 vehicles in July 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 13 per cent to 1,83,143 units in July compared to 210,997 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Total exports for July spiked 28 per cent year-on-year to 1,82,857 vehicles from 1,43,172 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing. Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood flat at 296,247 units in July compared to 297,541 units in the same month of last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,39,279 units in July 2025, down 18 per cent from 1,68,847 units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler exports during the month under review rose 22 per cent to 156,968 units from 128,694 units in July 2024.

Total commercial vehicles sales grew 23 per cent year-on-year to 69,753 units as against 56,628 units in July 2024, Bajaj Auto said in the filing.