Bajaj Auto PAT rises 18 pc to Rs 1,942 cr in June qtr

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 18 per cent to Rs 1,942 crore for the June 2024 quarter.

The Pune-based automaker had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,644 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 11,932 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 10,312 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved the appointment of Sangita Reddy as an additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) of the company for a term of five years with effect from July 16, 2024.

Shares of the company were trading 1.45 per cent up at Rs 9,815.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW