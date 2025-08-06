Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT rises 13.84% at Rs 2,210.44 cr riding on robust exports

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Wednesday reported a 13.84 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,210.44 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, riding on robust exports and increased sales of premium motorcycles, commercial vehicles and Chetak electric scooter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,941.79 crore in the same period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 13,133.35 crore as against Rs 11,932.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 10,681.68 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 9,703.61 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Bajaj Auto said.

Resurgent exports and scaling up of the emerging electric portfolio more than made up for the domestic motorcycle performance, which, although improving over the previous quarter, had a subduing effect on the overall growth, it added.

In the first quarter, total vehicle sales across categories stood at 11,11,237 units as against 11,02,056 units in the year-ago period, up 1 per cent, the company said.

Domestic sales were down 8 per cent to 6,34,808 units in Q1 FY26 as compared to 6,90,621 units in the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, exports were up 16 per cent at 4,76,429 units as against 4,11,435 units in the corresponding year-ago period, the company said.

Electric scooter Chetak retail volumes more than doubled in the quarter from the year-ago period Baja Auto said, adding "electric vehicles now constitute a significant over 20 per cent to domestic revenues compared to early teens same time last year, even as the first instances of supply disruption arising from the unavailability of rare earth magnets started to surface later in the quarter".

Bajaj Auto further said its domestic motorcycles saw double-digit volume QoQ growth, driven by the focused 125cc+ segment, which saw its market share inch up.

Premium bikes KTM and Triumph billed over 25,000 bikes in the domestic market, up 20 per cent, the company said.

Bajaj Auto said its surplus funds stood at Rs 16,726 crore after infusing Rs 300 crore into Bajaj Auto Credit to finance the continued growth of its loan book and Rs 1,525 crore into Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, to partly fund the KTM Austria transaction.