Bajaj Auto Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 2,020 crore

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 17.51 per cent to Rs 2,020 crore for the September quarter.

The Pune-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,719 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 11,207 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 10,537 crore a year ago, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sustained strong cash generation by adding over Rs 3,600 crore of free cash flow in first half of the current fiscal.

Bajaj said it sold a total of 10,53,953 units in the quarter under review, down 8 per cent from 11,51,012 units in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company ended marginally up at 5,143.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.