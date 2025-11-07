Bajaj Auto Q2 profit rises 53 pc at Rs 2,122 cr

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,122 crore for the September quarter, aided by robust sales in export markets.

The Pune-based firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of 1,385 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 15,735 crore for the September quarter as compared with Rs 13,247 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its sales volume increased to 12,94,120 units in the September quarter, up 6 per cent as compared with 12,21,504 units in the year-ago period.

Bajaj said its domestic sales volume declined 5 per cent year-on-year to 7,40,793 units during the quarter.

Export volumes rose 24 per cent to 7,40,793 units in the July-September period, it added.

Bajaj Auto shares on Friday ended 0.09 per cent up at Rs 8,724.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB