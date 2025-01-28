Advertisment
Business

Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 8% at Rs 2,196 cr; revenue at Rs 13,169 cr

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Bajaj Auto Limited

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent to Rs 2,196 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of robust exports.

Advertisment

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,033 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 13,169 crore for the third quarter compared with Rs 12,165 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold a total of 12,24,472 units in the third quarter, a 2 per cent increase over 12,00,997 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Advertisment

Sales in the domestic market declined 9 per cent year on year to Rs 7,07,105 units as against 7,78,281 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, rose 22 per cent year on year to 5,17,367 units from 4,22,716 units in the December quarter of last fiscal.

The company said it has a robust balance sheet with surplus funds of over Rs 15,001 crore after having infused capital of nearly Rs 1,600 crore in the financing subsidiary and executing a capex of Rs 450 crore in the year to date.

Advertisment

Shares of the company ended 0.49 per cent up at Rs 8,421.80 apiece on BSE.

Bajaj Auto Q3 results Bajaj Auto Ltd Bajaj Auto Sales Bajaj Auto Result Bajaj Auto Profit Bajaj Auto shares Bajaj Auto Share Price
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe