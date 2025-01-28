Bajaj Auto Q3 net up 8% at Rs 2,196 cr; revenue at Rs 13,169 cr

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent to Rs 2,196 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of robust exports.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,033 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 13,169 crore for the third quarter compared with Rs 12,165 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold a total of 12,24,472 units in the third quarter, a 2 per cent increase over 12,00,997 units in the same period of last fiscal.

Sales in the domestic market declined 9 per cent year on year to Rs 7,07,105 units as against 7,78,281 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, rose 22 per cent year on year to 5,17,367 units from 4,22,716 units in the December quarter of last fiscal.

The company said it has a robust balance sheet with surplus funds of over Rs 15,001 crore after having infused capital of nearly Rs 1,600 crore in the financing subsidiary and executing a capex of Rs 450 crore in the year to date.

Shares of the company ended 0.49 per cent up at Rs 8,421.80 apiece on BSE.