Bajaj Auto Q4 profit dips 10 pc to Rs 1,802 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,802 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, on account of lower sales in domestic market.

The Pune-based company reported a net profit of Rs 2,011 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 12,646 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 11,555 crore in the year-ago-period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company sold a total of 11,02,934 units in the fourth quarter as against 10,68,576 units in January-March period of FY24.

Sales in domestic market stood at 6,13,248 units, a dip of 7 per cent as compared with 6,57,330 units in the same period of FY24. Exports however increased to 4,89,686 units from 4,11,246 units.

For FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 7,325 crore, a fall of 5 per cent as against Rs 7,708 crore in FY24. Revenue increased to Rs 50,995 crore from Rs 44,870 crore.

Bajaj Auto said its overall sales increased 7 per cent to 46,50,966 units in FY25 as against 43,50,933 units in FY24.

Its board has approved a final dividend of Rs 210 per share, totalling Rs 5,864 crore.

The company's funds stood at a robust Rs 17,000 crore, after investing sufficiently behind capex (Rs 700 crore) and strategic bets in subsidiary companies, it added.

Bajaj Auto shares on Thursday ended 0.28 per cent up at Rs 8,873.30 apiece on BSE.