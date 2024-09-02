Bajaj Auto reports 16 pc increase in wholesale in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales, including exports at 3,97,804 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,41,648 vehicles in August 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 24 per cent at 2,53,827 units in the previous month compared to 2,05,100 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 5 per cent at 1,43,977 units from 1,36,548 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in August 2023, according to the statement. PTI MSS TRB