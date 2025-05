New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales declined 6 per cent year-on-year to 3,65,810 units in April.

The company had reported sales of 3,88,256 units in April last year.

Domestic sales declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,20,615 units, as against 2,49,083 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Exports, however, increased 4 per cent year-on-year to 1,45,195 units, as compared to 1,39,173 units in April last year. PTI MSS DRR