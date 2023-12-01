Bajaj Auto sales grow 31% in November, 4,03,003 units sold

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Friday reported a 31 per cent growth in its total vehicle sales at 4,03,003 units in November over the corresponding month of last year.

Advertisment

The Pune-based company had sold a total of 3,06,719 vehicles in November 2022, according to a statement.

Total domestic sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) in the previous month grew by a whopping 69 per cent to 2,57,744 units as against 1,52,883 69 units in November 2022.

At the same time, exports during the month under review declined 6 per cent to 1,45,259 from 1,53,836 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in the same month of last year, as per the statement.

Advertisment

Two-wheelers' domestic sales were at 2,18,597 units, registering a growth of 77 per cent over 1,23,657 units sold in November 2022, while exports fell 6 per cent year-on-year to 1,30,451 units in the previous month, it said.

The total two-wheeler sales during November 2023 were recorded at 3,49,048 units, growing 33 per cent over the same month last year.

The total commercial vehicles sales were 53,955 units in November 2023, as per the statement.