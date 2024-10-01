Bajaj Auto sales jump 20% to 4,69,531 units in September

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its vehicle sales jumped 20 per cent to 4,69,531 units in September 2024 from 3,92,558 units sold in the same month of last year.

During the reporting month, domestic sales rose 23 per cent to 3,11,887 vehicles from 2,53,193 units sold in September last year, while exports grew 13 per cent year-on-year to 1,57,644 units.

Two-wheeler sales during the month under review were 4,00,489 units, registering an increase of 22 per cent from 3,27,712 units sold in the year-ago month, it said.

Of this, domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,59,333 units, up 28 per cent from 2,02,510 units in the same month of last year, and 1,41,156 units in exports as compared to 1,25,202 units shipped abroad in September 2023, reflecting a growth of 13 per cent, the company said.

Commercial vehicle sales grew 6 per cent to 69,042 units in the previous month compared to 64,846 CVs sold in the year-ago period.