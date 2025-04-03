Bajaj Auto sales rise 1 pc in March

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 1 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle sales, including exports at 3,69,823 units in March.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,65,904 vehicles in March 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) remained flat at 2,21,474 units last month as compared with 2,20,393 units in the year-ago period.

Total exports during the month under review rose 2 per cent at 1,48,349 units from 1,45,511 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in March 2024.

For FY25, the company reported a growth of 7 per cent at 46,50,966 units as compared with 43,50,933 units in FY24.

Domestic sales rose to 27,87,685 units last fiscal year as against 27,14,723 units in 2023-24.

Exports rose 14 per cent to 18,63,281 units as against 16,36,210 units in FY24. PTI MSS DR