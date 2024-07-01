Bajaj Auto sales rise 5 pc to 3.58 lakh units in June

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales including exports at 3,58,477 units in June.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,40,981 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in June 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 8 per cent to 2,16,451 units in the last month compared to 1,99,983 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 1 per cent to 1,42,026 units from 1,40,998 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.06 per cent up at Rs 9,600 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS HVA