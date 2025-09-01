Bajaj Auto sales up 5 pc YoY in August at 4,17,616 units

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,17,616 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,97,804 vehicles in August 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 8 per cent to 2,32,398 units in August compared to 2,53,827 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Total exports for July rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 1,85,218 vehicles from 1,43,977 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.

Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 2 per cent to 3,41,887units in August compared to 3,35,178 units in the same month of last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,84,109 units in August 2025, down 12 per cent from 2,08,621 units in the year-ago period.