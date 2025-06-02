Bajaj Auto sales up 8% in May at 3,84,621 units

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 8 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales, including exports, to 3,84,621 units in May.

The Pune-based automobile firm had recorded a total sales of 3,55,323 vehicles in May 2024, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles stood at 2,25,733 units last month as compared with 2,25,087 units in year-ago period.

Exports during the month under review jumped 22 per cent to 1,58,888 vehicles from 1,30,236 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.