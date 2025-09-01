Bajaj Auto shares climb 4 pc after August sales data

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto on Monday jumped 4 per cent after the firm reported a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales in August.

The stock climbed 3.84 per cent to settle at Rs 8,961.95 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 4.72 per cent to Rs 9,038.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 4 per cent to Rs 8,978.

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,17,616 units in August.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 3,97,804 vehicles in August 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 8 per cent to 2,32,398 units in August compared to 2,53,827 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Total exports for July rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 1,85,218 vehicles from 1,43,977 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing. PTI SUM TRB