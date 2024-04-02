Bajaj Auto shares climb nearly 3 pc after March sales data

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday climbed nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales in March.

The stock advanced 2.61 per cent to settle at Rs 9,276.65 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.48 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 9,356.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.53 per cent to Rs 9,271.05.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported 25 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle wholesales, including exports at 3,65,904 units in March.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 2,91,567 two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in March 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) rose 18 per cent to 2,20,393 units in the last month compared to 1,86,522 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 39 per cent at 1,45,511 units from 1,05,045 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in March last year, according to the statement.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported wholesales of 4,350,933 units, an 11 per cent rise over 3,927,857 units in 2022-23. PTI SUM TRB