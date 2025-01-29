Bajaj Auto shares jump nearly 5 pc post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto on Wednesday climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm's consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The stock rallied 4.89 per cent to Rs 8,803.70 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 4.86 per cent to Rs 8,807.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent to Rs 2,196 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on the back of robust exports.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,033 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 13,169 crore for the third quarter compared with Rs 12,165 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it sold a total of 12,24,472 units in the third quarter, a 2 per cent increase over 12,00,997 units in the same period of last fiscal. PTI SUM DR