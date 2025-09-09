Bajaj Auto to pass on GST rate reduction to customers across motorcycle, three-wheeler range

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced that it would fully pass on the recent GST reduction to customers, offering Rs 20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles, and up to Rs 24,000 on the three-wheeler range.

Appreciating GST reform as a "landmark" which is timed just ahead of the festive period, Bajaj Auto said it puts more money in the hands of millions of families, daily commuters and small business owners who rely on affordable, efficient and reliable mobility solutions.

"Effective from September 22, 2025, consumers can now celebrate an early start to the festive season with reduced prices across Bajaj and KTM motorcycles, alongside the Bajaj three-wheelers at dealerships nationwide," it said.

The GST reform will most certainly lift consumer sentiment and add to the festive cheer, Bajaj Auto said.

Its Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said: "We thank the Government of India for the initiative which touches the lives of millions. Two- and three-wheeler mobility is the backbone of livelihoods and fulfils many family aspirations. At Bajaj Auto Ltd, we are delighted to support the initiative, making our vehicles more affordable just as the festive season begins."