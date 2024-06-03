Bajaj Auto total sales flat at 3.55 lakh units in May

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday said its total sales remained flat at 3,55,323 units in May.

The Pune-based automaker sold 3,55,148 vehicles in May 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 1 per cent to 2,25,087 units last month compared to 2,28,401 units sold in May 2023.

Total exports during the month under review rose 3 per cent at 1,30,236 units in May from 1,26,747 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in the year-ago period. PTI MSS MSS MR