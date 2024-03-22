Bajaj Auto working on CNG bike, to hit road in June

Pune, Mar 22 (PTI) Bajaj Auto is developing a portfolio of clean fuel CNG motorcycles, and the first such bike will hit the market in June, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said here on Friday.

The bike will run on CNG and would hit the roads in June, he said while announcing Bajaj Group commitment of Rs 5,000 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spent over the next 5 years.

The new bike would target mileage-conscious consumers and is expected to launch under a different brand.

It is expected that CNG bikes will be priced higher than their petrol counterparts due to the higher cost of manufacturing besides having a special tank to offer petrol and CNG fuel options to offer convenience to customers.

Bjaja also said that Pulsar launched 20 years ago will hit 2 million units soon.

Meanwhile, the Bajaj Group committed Rs 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over 5 years, with a focus on skill development, under 'Bajaj Beyond'' the Group's new identity for all its CSR and charitable programmes.

This will benefit over 2 crore of tomorrow's youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India's growing economy.

"Social responsibility is deeply entwined in the Bajaj Family's businesses and its philanthropic endeavours through generations. In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to Rs 4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development," Bajaj Auto Chairman Niraj Bajaj said.

The Bajaj Group's humanitarian efforts are channeled through several institutions. The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, among others, have worked unceasingly to uplift and empower communities, he said.

The Group stays firmly committed to co-creating a thriving and inclusive future for all Indians, he added.

Bajaj Group companies include Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Electricals, and Mukand Ltd.

"Launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for us. It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group," Rajiv Bajaj said.

Speaking at the event Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, said, "Skilling has been at the heart of our social impact initiatives and we have seen the positive multiplier effect it has on the well-being of youth and their families. Our Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) prepares youth for employment in the fast-expanding financial services sector which is currently seeing a shortage of talent." With Bajaj Beyond, Bjajaj Finserv commits to strengthening India's skilling ecosystem, especially in the hinterland, enabling greater access to economic prosperity, he added. PTI DP DR