Bajaj Auto's total vehicle sales soar 24 pc in January

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Ltd on Thursday reported 24 per cent year-on-year growth in its total vehicle sales, including exports at 3,56,010 units in January.

Advertisment

The Pune-based auto maker had sold 2,87,935 vehicles in January 2023, according to a company statement.

Total domestic sales ( including commercial vehicles) rose 31 per cent at 2,30,043 units in the previous month compared to 1,75,210 units sold in the same month last year.

Total exports during the month under review rose 12 per cent at 1,25,967 units from 1,12,725 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in January 2023, according to the statement.

Advertisment

The total two wheelers volume (domestic+exports) in January 2024 stood at 3,08,248 units, an increase of 27 per cent over 2,43,047 units sold in the same month of last year, Bajaj Auto said.

Domestic two wheelers sales rose 36 per cent at 1,93,350 units from 1,42,368 units in January 2023.

The two wheeler exports logged a 14 per cent year-on-year growth at 1,14,898 vehicles as compared to 1,00,679 units in the month year earlier, it said.

Total Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales (including exports) grew 6 per cent at 47,762 units in the previous month from 44,888 CVs in January 2023, Bajaj Auto said. PTI IAS DR