Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net profit rises 36.37% to Rs 46.22 cr

New Delhi: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 36.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.22 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 33.89 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 265.68 crore against Rs 246.51 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses during the quarter were higher at Rs 224.93 crore compared to Rs 215.23 crore a year ago.

The company said its flagship hair oil brand Almond Drops registered growth of 9 per cent, which was distributed across packs in Q1, while the coconut and amla portfolio continued to scale up as planned with an increase in market share.

International business on a consolidated basis grew by 42 per cent year-on-year, the company added.