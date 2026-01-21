Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 profit up 83 pc to Rs 46 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported 83 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.37 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.31 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, part of Bajaj Group of Companies.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 306.09 crore, up 30.57 per cent year-on-year. Total expenses were higher by 20.9 per cent to Rs 254.95 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 311.38 crore in the quarter, up 28.66 per cent year-on-year.

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands as Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, Brahmi Amla Hair Oil etc.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 247.55 apiece on BSE, down 5.46 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU