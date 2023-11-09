Bajaj Consumer net profit rises to 37.27 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 17.75 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.27 crore for the September quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 31.65 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care, a part of the Bajaj Group of Companies.

Its revenue from the sale of goods was Rs 231.69 crore, marginally up during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 229.70 crore a year ago.

It had a "volume growth of 4 per cent in Q2 FY24 and 7 per cent in H1 FY24 YoY," said an earning presentation by the company.

Total expenses of Bajaj Consumer Care, which operates mainly in the beauty care category, were at Rs 200.86 crore, down 1.51 per cent in the September quarter.

Bajaj Consumer Care's total revenue from operations was Rs 234.84 crore, up 1.02 per cent.

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 219.90, down 7.78 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB