Bajaj Electricals appoints Sanjay Sachdeva as MD, chief executive

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjay Sachdeva as its chief executive and managing director from April 15.

Sachdeva joins the consumer appliances company after an over three-decade stint with the Unilever group and was working as the chief executive and managing director of its Japan unit in his last assignment, as per an official statement.

* * * * PVR Inox multiplex to host comedy show in April Amid concerns over low footfalls in theatres for movie watching, PVR Inox on Friday announced that one of its multiplexes in south central Mumbai will be hosting live comedy shows in April.

The multiplex at Phoenix Palladium Mall will be having shows of artists, including Aditi Mittal and Varun Thakur, as part of the shows, announcement for which comes days after a venue hosting comedy shows was vandalized by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supporters.

* * * * * Private sector lender Karun Vysya Bank on Friday announced the opening of four branches in south India, which takes the overall network to 888 branches.

It has opened branches in Kumbakonam, Visakhapatnam, Kannampalayam and Alapakkam, as per an official statement.

* * * * Jiostar on Friday said opening weekend of Tata IPL cricket tournament witnessed a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes across Jiohotstar and Star Sports Network.

Jiohotstar registered highest-ever reach for the opening weekend of the tournament with 137 crore views, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR