Bajaj Electricals gets Rs 14.08 cr demand from GST authority in Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Friday said it has received a demand of Rs 14.08 crore from GST authority in Punjab for alleged mismatch in input tax credit (ITC) claimed by it.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Electricals Ltd said it has received an assessment order dated February 20, 2025, from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Mohali, Punjab alleging liability on reverse charge mechanism, a mismatch in the input tax credit (ITC) claimed by it during FY 2020-21.

"Consequently, a total demand of Rs 14.08 crore has been imposed on the company, which includes an alleged tax demand of Rs 7.45 crore, interest of Rs. 5.89 crore, and a general penalty of Rs 75 lakh," it said.

The company is currently exploring various legal options and necessary steps, including filing an appeal before the relevant appellate authority, the filing said, adding there is no impact on financial operations or any other activities due to this. PTI RKL ANU ANU