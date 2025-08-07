Bajaj Electricals Q1 net down 97% to Rs 91 lakh due to lower sales

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 97 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 91 lakh in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, due to lower sales in the consumer products segment and ex gratia payment for its Nashik factory.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,064.59 crore, as compared to Rs 1,154.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the quarter, the company reported an exceptional item outgo of Rs 6.68 crore as ex gratia for the Nashik factory in Maharashtra.

Total expenses in the first quarter were lower at Rs 1,086 crore, compared to Rs 1,127.24 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

The company said its revenue from the consumer products division in the first quarter was lower at Rs 807 crore, compared to Rs 905.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, the lighting solutions vertical clocked revenue of Rs 257.59 crore, as compared to Rs 249.75 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.